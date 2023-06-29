Illegal power connections removed in Bannu

LAKKI MARWAT: The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) disconnected over six dozen illegal power connections during an operation in the Bannu district, said an official on Wednesday. He said that the operation was launched on the orders of Deputy Commissioner Manzoor Ahmad Afridi and Superintending Engineer Shan Haidar Afridi.

The official said Assistant Commissioner Syed Abrar Ali Shah supervised the action. The Pesco staff disconnected 76 illegal connections within four hours in the Sukari Karim Khan area. The cable and other equipment used by the electricity thieves to get illegal connections were confiscated, added the official.

He said that two power thieves were arrested and complaints were referred to relevant police stations for registration of first information reports against eight others.