Politicians from smaller provinces say ‘Polls only way out of crises’

LAHORE: Politicians from smaller provinces, including nationalist leaders, have termed fresh polls the only solution to save Pakistan from the prevailing tension. The News contacted politicians, including serving and former parliamentarians, former chief ministers, and nationalists from Sindh and Balochistan, to get their viewpoints on the current situation of Pakistan on political and economic fronts.

The majority of politicians supported the idea of fresh general elections and held the view that politicians needed to show maturity and statesmanship to combat the challenges faced by Pakistan locally and globally.

The speaker of the Balochistan Assembly and former chief minister of the province, Jan Muhammad Jamali, said that the need of the hour was that all political parties should gear themselves now for fresh polls.

â€œThe only solution to steer the country out of the present crisis is elections,â€ said Jan Muhammad Jamali. He said he was a committed member of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), which was dedicated to serving the country.

Head of the Qaumi Awami Tehreek Ayaz Latif Palejo said that Pakistan needs political stability more than economic stability. Particularly after the joint press conference of US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Pakistani leadership has to take things seriously. â€œThe country needs a statesman now, not a politician, as the latter mainly focuses on his constituency, but it’s time to think beyond personal interests,â€ said Palejo.

He supported the idea of fresh elections, but before that, he said a national form of government was needed that should take some crucial decisions. He also urged institutions like the judiciary to remain within their constitutional ambit and avoid confrontation. He said Pakistan also need to improve ties with neighbouring states.

Asad Ullah Bhutto, a former MNA and senior leader of Jamat-i-Islami from Sindh, said the main cause behind the prevailing trouble is the vacuum created after the dissolution of two provincial assemblies in the country.

He said the most important thing at the moment was to bring uniformity to the system in the country, which was only possible through elections. Bhutto, who was elected MNA in 2002, also said it was regretful that the PPP, being in power in Sindh and the centre, wanted to extend the prevailing setup instead of going for elections.