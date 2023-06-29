Eidul Azha an occasion to serve poor

LAHORE: Eidul Azha is not only a religious festival, it also creates huge economic and social activities that help the poor and destitute. It is important to note that the prevalence and acceptance of animal sacrifice vary within and among different religious traditions. While some religions continue to include animal sacrifice as part of their rituals, many others have moved away from or abandoned this practice altogether. Muslims for over 14 centuries steadfastly continue with this practice.

Eidul Azha, an important Islamic festival, is celebrated by Muslims worldwide. During this festival, Muslims commemorate the supreme sacrifice rendered by Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) when he attempted to slaughter his son as an act of obedience to God. As part of the ritual, animals are sacrificed, and the meat is distributed among family, friends and the needy.

The number of animals slaughtered during Eidul Azha can vary greatly depending on the region, country and local customs. In Muslim-majority countries, such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia and some Middle Eastern nations; huge number of animals are slaughtered due to the large Muslim population.

For instance, last year across Pakistan, some 300,000 cows, 400,000 goats, 1 million sheep and 100,000 camels were sacrificed on the occasion of the Muslim festival, according to Pakistan Tanners Association which collects approximately 80 percent of hides and skins in Pakistan.

If the hides and skins not received by PTA are added, the tally of sacrificial animals reaches 2.26 million creating an economic activity of above $300 million. Most of the beneficiaries of the activity were poor breeders, vendors, butchers and small transporters.

An amount of Rs2.08 billion worth of meat goes to the poor on the occasion. It almost covers the total poor population of the country. Besides local contributions, about a million tonnes of meat is airlifted from Saudi Arabia for the poor that is distributed by the state.