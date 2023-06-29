 
close
Thursday June 29, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

‘Hide collection not allowed without NoC’

By APP
June 29, 2023

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi District Administration would not allow anyone to collect hides of sacrificial animals without No-objection Certificate (NoC) from the authorities concerned as per the directive of the Punjab government.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office Rawalpindi had directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against the violators of the order.