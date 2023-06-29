 
Thursday June 29, 2023
National

Over 100 animals treated at cattle market

By APP
June 29, 2023

Rawalpindi: Deputy Director Livestock Department Dr Sadia Ali on Tuesday said that around 100 sacrificial animals were provided treatment at Bhatta Chowk Cattle market. She said that the Livestock department had established a free-of-cost treatment camp for the sacrificial animals in the cattle market. Bhatta Chowk was the largest cattle market in Rawalpindi Division and according to an estimate, more than 30,000 large animals had been brought there so far.