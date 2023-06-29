Over 100 animals treated at cattle market

Rawalpindi: Deputy Director Livestock Department Dr Sadia Ali on Tuesday said that around 100 sacrificial animals were provided treatment at Bhatta Chowk Cattle market. She said that the Livestock department had established a free-of-cost treatment camp for the sacrificial animals in the cattle market. Bhatta Chowk was the largest cattle market in Rawalpindi Division and according to an estimate, more than 30,000 large animals had been brought there so far.
MULTAN: A room at the residence of former premier Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani caught fire, which was put out by the Rescue...
KARACHI: For 11 months of the year, the residents of Karachi are targeted for their mobile phones, vehicles and other...
LAKKI MARWAT: The Peshawar Electric Supply Company disconnected over six dozen illegal power connections during an...
LAHORE: Politicians from smaller provinces, including nationalist leaders, have termed fresh polls the only solution...
KARACHI: There has been no respite from the increasing incidents of street crime in Karachi, as more than 37,000...
LAHORE: Eidul Azha is not only a religious festival, it also creates huge economic and social activities that help the...