Armed forces, chiefs felicitate nation on Eidul Azha

RAWALPINDI: The armed forces of Pakistan, CJCSC and services chiefs wished a very happy Eid to fellow Pakistanis. “Eidul Azha gives us a message of peace, unity, fraternity & selfless sacrifice for the humanity. Let us remember and honour Shuhada of Pakistan on this day who sacrificed their lives for the motherland,” stated the ISPR, adding, “They will forever be etched in our hearts.”
MULTAN: A room at the residence of former premier Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani caught fire, which was put out by the Rescue...
KARACHI: For 11 months of the year, the residents of Karachi are targeted for their mobile phones, vehicles and other...
LAKKI MARWAT: The Peshawar Electric Supply Company disconnected over six dozen illegal power connections during an...
LAHORE: Politicians from smaller provinces, including nationalist leaders, have termed fresh polls the only solution...
KARACHI: There has been no respite from the increasing incidents of street crime in Karachi, as more than 37,000...
LAHORE: Eidul Azha is not only a religious festival, it also creates huge economic and social activities that help the...