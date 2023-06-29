 
Thursday June 29, 2023
National

Armed forces, chiefs felicitate nation on Eidul Azha

June 29, 2023

RAWALPINDI: The armed forces of Pakistan, CJCSC and services chiefs wished a very happy Eid to fellow Pakistanis. “Eidul Azha gives us a message of peace, unity, fraternity & selfless sacrifice for the humanity. Let us remember and honour Shuhada of Pakistan on this day who sacrificed their lives for the motherland,” stated the ISPR, adding, “They will forever be etched in our hearts.”