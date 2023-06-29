Governor, Turkish envoy mull over boosting bilateral trade

LAHORE: Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr Mehmet Pachachi, called on Governor Balighur Rehman at Governor’s House here on Wednesday. During the meeting, ways to enhance bilateral cooperation was discussed. Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Balighur Rehman said that Pakistan and Turkiye have deep fraternal and historical relations.

He said that both countries have always supported each other at international forums. The governor said that Pakistan wants to benefit more from Turkey's development in science and technology sector. He said that there is a need to increase bilateral trade between Turkiye and Pakistan.

He said that there should be exchange of delegations of experts in different fields so that both the countries can benefit from each other's skills and experiences.

He congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election as the President of Turkey and expressed his best wishes. Dr Mehmet Pachachi thanked Pakistan for helping the earthquake victims. He said that Turkish companies are investing in Pakistan in the transport sector.

He said that investment in various sectors, especially education, agriculture, technology and tourism, will be further enhanced in Pakistan.

He said that the exchange programme of students and teachers in the higher education sector is being improved.

Turkish envoy meets Kh Ahmed Hassan: Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mehmet Paçac on Wednesday called on Khawaja Ahmed Hassan, coordinator to the prime minister, at his office here on Wednesday.

Bilateral relations between the two countries and mutual interests were discussed during the meeting. On the occasion, Khawaja Ahmed Hassan said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to Republic of Turkiye has proved helpful for strengthening the relations of both the countries. “Turkiye has always helped Pakistan in critical circumstances and its major companies have invested in Pakistan a lot”, he added.

Turkish Envoy Mehmet Paçac said that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan loves Pakistan and its people and Muslims always wishes to see Pakistan as prosperous state.