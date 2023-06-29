Non-utilisation of DRAP’s Rs5.22bn Central Research Fund for last 11 years irks pharmaceutical industry

ISLAMABAD: Not a single penny from the Rs5.22 billion Central Research Fund (CRF) of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has been spent on research and development in the pharmaceutical sector during last 11 years, it has emerged.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan has been awaiting the federal cabinetâ€(tm)s approval since 2019 for the widening the scope of the CRF to spend the money for the establishment of more drug-testing labs and upgrade the existing labs, fight anti-microbial resistance and establishment of databases, while the pharmaceutical industry wants this fund to be abolished or money be returned to them for promoting pharmaceutical experts.

Every pharmaceutical company in Pakistan contributes one percent of its profit to the CRF, which was established to promote research and development in the pharmaceutical sector, but since 2012, the money has been getting depreciated as not a single rupee has been used by DRAP for the purpose for which the fund was created.

â€œWe are awaiting federal cabinetâ€(tm)s approval to use these funds for the establishment of bio-equivalence study labs, establishment of databases, fighting antimicrobial resistance which is now killing hundreds of people and new advertisement rules for the medicines in Pakistan,â€ an official of DRAP said on Monday.

The official claimed that at the moment, Pakistani pharmaceutical companies were spending three hundred thousand to half a million dollars for bio-equivalence studies from abroad, saying they want these studies to be conducted at Pakistani labs, both in the public and private sectors, so that valuable foreign exchange could be saved.

According to the official, DRAP could not provide the CRF funds to the pharmaceutical companies for research, saying it was the responsibility of the universities and the academia to conduct research and come up with indigenous solutions.

â€œAt the moment, two labs at the University of Karachi and the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) have started conducting bio-equivalence studies and some local as well as multinational pharmaceutical companies are getting bio-equivalence studies of their products done by these labs.â€

To a query, the DRAP official said that on the insistence of the pharma industry, they have included two members from the industry â€” one representative each from the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) and the Pharma Bureau — in the committee of experts for drugs research. When his attention was drawn towards the pharma industryâ€(tm)s demand that Central Research Fund should be abolished as it was not being utilised by the authority, the official said that the fund was created through the Drugs Act 1976 and a constitutional amendment was required for abolishing the fund.

On the other hand, local pharmaceutical industry representatives have called for abolishing the CRF or utilising it for the promotion of pharmaceutical industryâ€(tm)s exports, saying they have to spend millions of dollars on bioequivalence studies of generic products from WHO, EMA or FDA-approved centers for exports, which can fully or partially be funded by money from the CRF.

â€œAt the moment, the pharmaceutical industry is giving 51 percent tax to the government, which includes 32 percent corporate income tax, five percent as workersâ€(tm) participation fund, three percent workersâ€(tm) welfare fund and one percent Central Research Fund (CRF). Now a 10 percent Super Tax has also been imposed on the pharma sector,â€ Khalid Mahmood, managing director of Getz Pharma, said. Khalid Mahmood, who is an active member of the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA), deplored that despite paying heaviest taxes as compared to other industries, the pharmaceutical industry was not included in the Priority Export Industries. He added that the pharmaceutical industry struggles to get water and other basic utilities to keep their factories running and earn valuable foreign exchange by exporting medicines.

Regarding the utilisation of the CRF, he demanded that for the top five medicine exporting pharmaceutical companies, the total expenses of the bio-equivalence studies — which is the mandatory study carried out by a FDA-validated and approved centre required by the regulatory authority of the importing country — are adjusted with the current yearâ€(tm)s CRF that is due from the company.

â€œThese companies should be given a one percent rebate through an adjustment of payable from the companyâ€(tm)s CRF, of the amount the company has realised in export through PRC. This amount should be stopped immediately if the growth rate of export falls below five percent per annum,â€ he suggested.

Another PPMA representative Arshad Mehmood from Islamabad said that so far, there was no representation of the pharmaceutical industry on the committees formed to utilise the Central Research Fund. He deplored that so far, this fund had not been used for research and development in the pharmaceutical sector, due to which the money in the fund was getting depreciated despite the increase in the fund on an annual basis.

â€œWe believe that this fund should be utilised through public-private partnership and DRAP should seek consent from the pharmaceutical industry before making any rules and then utilisation of the money for any project,â€ he added.