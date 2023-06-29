Naqvi highlights significance of sacrifice

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi extended warm greetings to nation on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, highlighting the profound lessons of sacrifice and devotion that this day imparts to Muslims.

Recognising the essence of Eid, he emphasised the importance of serving humanity, supporting the vulnerable, and sharing joy with those less fortunate.

With utmost sincerity, he conveyed heartfelt Eid wishes to all believers on this joyous and blessed day.

In his message, the chief minister reflected upon the remarkable example set by Prophet Ibrahim, who obediently offered his beloved son Prophet Ismail in response to the divine command of Allah Almighty. On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, he emphasised the significance of pledging to renounce falsehood, hypocrisy, and backbiting indefinitely.

Expressing profound respect, the chief minister paid homage to the sacrifices by martyrs who laid down their lives to preserve peace in the nation.

He underscored the responsibility of including the families of these brave individuals in the Eid celebrations, while also urging the nation to set aside differences and disputes, and instead foster the bonds of brotherhood and love.

Mohsin Naqvi stressed the importance of letting go of grievances and conflicts, and instead working towards unity and love by sacrificing personal egos and material desires for the greater good of the country. This day serves as a reminder for all of us to embrace the objective of serving the suffering and helpless humanity, cultivating humility and compassion in our lives, he concluded.