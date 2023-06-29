Buyers with children crowd cattle markets

Islamabad:As the sale of sacrificial animals all over the country’s makeshift cattle markets is gearing up where enthusiastic buyers especially youngsters are taking a keen interest in buying some unique names and heavy-weight animals.
According to a private news channel, despite prices, most people have been visiting animal markets to get the animals of their choice well before Eid day, to provide their family members, especially children, to spend maximum time with these animals before they are slaughtered to fulfil the command of Allah. Children are enjoying the best time while enjoying at the cattle market, said a citizen. For the attraction of buyers, sacrificial animals are being decorated with colourful garlands, sterling bands, embellished belts, and crowns.
