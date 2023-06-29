Delegation meets Turkish ambassador

Islamabad:A delegation of Ummah Peace Group led by Hameed Akhtar Niazi called on Dr Mehmet Pacaji, ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye in Islamabad, to congratulate Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election, says a press release.
Niazi praised the exceptional qualities of Erdogan as a leader and termed him as the most outstanding leader of the Ummah today. In the congratulatory letter he handed over to the ambassador, he proposed that Erdogan may, in collaboration with the Custodian of Harmain Sharfain, convene a congregation of leaders of the Muslim countries in Holy Kaaba to promote cohesion and amity among the sects of Islam and devise ways and means to alleviate the suffering of the Muslims of Pakistan, Kashmir, India and Myanmar, etc.
The ambassador warmly welcomed the delegation. A prayer was held at the meeting for the welfare of the Ummah. Two books on Islam were also presented to the ambassador for the Turkish president and a copy for him.
