PBI to improve investigation system

Islamabad:The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) has been structured to reframe and to enhance the investigation system of the Federal Capital Police. The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has spearheaded a comprehensive restructuring of the investigation system within the Islamabad capital police, as a result, the Police Bureau of Investigation has been established. The establishment of the Police Bureau of Investigation is set to revolutionise the investigative landscape in Islamabad Police.
The bureau will encompass various specialised investigation units, working in harmony to ensure the timely and merit-based completion of investigations. By strengthening the investigative framework, the aim is to delve deeper into criminal cases and tighten the noose around the perpetrators, ultimately eradicating crime from society.
With a strong focus on adherence to professional standards, the establishment of the Investigation Bureau includes the implementation of a regular code of conduct. This code outlines guidelines, procedures, and protocols for officers and officials, ensuring accountability, integrity, and fairness in their investigative duties. Furthermore, the code also incorporates a system of rewards and punishments, aimed at incentivising excellence and discouraging malpractice within the force.
Islamabad:The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency has maintained the long-term and short-term entity ratings of Pakistan...
Rawalpindi:Deputy Director Livestock Department Dr Sadia Ali on Tuesday said that around 100 sacrificial animals were...
Islamabad:As the sale of sacrificial animals all over the country’s makeshift cattle markets is gearing up where...
Rawalpindi:The citizens particularly those living near nullahs have been urged not to throw offal and entrails of...
Islamabad:A delegation of Ummah Peace Group led by Hameed Akhtar Niazi called on Dr Mehmet Pacaji, ambassador of the...
Islamabad:Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry will organise an International Tourism Summit in Skardu from...