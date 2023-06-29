PBI to improve investigation system

Islamabad:The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) has been structured to reframe and to enhance the investigation system of the Federal Capital Police. The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has spearheaded a comprehensive restructuring of the investigation system within the Islamabad capital police, as a result, the Police Bureau of Investigation has been established. The establishment of the Police Bureau of Investigation is set to revolutionise the investigative landscape in Islamabad Police.

The bureau will encompass various specialised investigation units, working in harmony to ensure the timely and merit-based completion of investigations. By strengthening the investigative framework, the aim is to delve deeper into criminal cases and tighten the noose around the perpetrators, ultimately eradicating crime from society.

With a strong focus on adherence to professional standards, the establishment of the Investigation Bureau includes the implementation of a regular code of conduct. This code outlines guidelines, procedures, and protocols for officers and officials, ensuring accountability, integrity, and fairness in their investigative duties. Furthermore, the code also incorporates a system of rewards and punishments, aimed at incentivising excellence and discouraging malpractice within the force.