‘Hide collection not allowed without NoC’

Rawalpindi:Rawalpindi District Administration would not allow anyone to collect hides of sacrificial animals without No-objection Certificate (NoC) from the authorities concerned as per the directive of the Punjab government.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office Rawalpindi had directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against the violators of the order.

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration would not allow anyone to collect hides without prior permission of the authorities concerned as the Punjab government had imposed a ban on the collection of hides without NoC on Eidul Azha.

The charity organizations intending to collect the hides of the sacrificial animals had been directed to submit applications to the office of DC Rawalpindi for permission letters.

The Home Department of the Punjab Government had banned the collection of the hides without the approval of the competent authority, he informed.

Any organisation or person who would collect hides of the sacrificial animals without prior approval would be treated as an offense and strict action would be taken against them as per law, he added.