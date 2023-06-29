Charity market proceeds donated to NGOs

Islamabad: The German Embassy on Wednesday handed over the proceeds from the ‘highly successful’ Christmas Charity Market at a hotel. The surplus amounted to an impressive sum of around Rs1.5 million, according to the embassy. German ambassador Alfred Grannas along with staff members met representatives of the Aga Khan Agency for Habitat – Flood Relief, Aaghosh Mera Ghar, Haashar Association, Rawalpindi Leprosy Hospital, and Music on Mission to formally present the charitable donations. The visitors showcased their organisational plans for utilising the funds for various charitable causes and expressed heartfelt gratitude to the German ambassador for his generous contribution.

Impressed by the work carried out by the organisations, the ambassador said, "I am delighted to learn that our proceeds are being directed towards exceptional projects that are creating a positive difference in society." In December of the previous year, the German Embassy hosted the German Christmas Charity Market, an extraordinary event held at the Serena Hotel.