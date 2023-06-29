Chronic patients should avoid spicy food on Eid

Rawalpindi:Eating heavy and spicy meat dishes and that too repeatedly for days on and after Eidul Azha may cause serious health threats for chronic patients and mild to moderate stomach related problems and other complications even in apparently healthy persons.

According to gastroenterologists, regular use of heavy, spicy and fried dishes of meat may cause severe complications among chronic patients suffering from hepatitis B and C. Patients suffering from heart diseases or diabetes should also take care of their diet on and after Eid and should avoid excessive and regular use of meat. Experts say that eating meat in moderate quantity on Eid days does not cause any problem in healthy persons but the patients of diabetes whose kidneys are not working properly should eat only a little quantity of meat to avoid complications.

According to Senior Vice President of College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan Professor Dr. Muhammad Shoaib Shafi, the diabetics having kidneys with proper functioning like healthy persons can eat meat dishes in moderate quantity as medically they are not advised not to eat meat dishes. He is of the view that the regular use of meat dishes on the three days of Eidul Azha or for a whole week may cause problems even in healthy persons. The chronic patients of hepatitis B and C are medically advised to eat only a little quantity of meat. The chronic patients of hepatitis B and C with ascites, accumulation of fluid in abdomen, or having history of blood vomiting can eat only up to 40 grams of meat in 24 hours.

He has explained that the chronic hepatitis B and C patients may fall unconscious or have blood vomiting or fits if they consume a heavier quantity of meat. If a patient of hepatitis B and C is found to be having irrelevant talk after eating meat, he or she should be taken to the healthcare facility immediately.

Experts say that the patients who are suffering from hepatitis B or C but have normal functioning of liver and kidneys can have moderate quantity of meat but they should also avoid regular use of meat on Eid days and afterwards. People particularly those who have complaints of peptic or duodenal ulcer should also restrict themselves to use of limited quantity of meat. Many health experts say that the use of excessive amount of meat at one sitting, meal may cause health problems in all individuals including healthy ones and it should be avoided.