Eid-ul-Azha reminds us of value of sacrifice, says minister

LAHORE:Provincial Minister of Industry, Trade and Energy SM Tanveer has extended heartfelt greetings and felicitations to the citizens on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

In his message on Eid-ul-Azha, the provincial minister said love, brotherhood, patience and sacrifice are the lessons conveyed by this religious festival. Eid-ul-Azha reminds us of the value of sacrifice, compassion and generosity, he added.

He stated that the true purpose of sacrifice is to relinquish personal desires for the attainment of higher objectives.

Given the challenging economic situation, we must help the deserving people as much as we can.

On this joyous occasion of Eid, it is incumbent upon us to assist those in need and the less fortunate around us.

He emphasised the inclusion of financially marginalised segments of society in the joys of Eid.

By helping orphans, widows, the destitute, and the vulnerable we can fulfill the true essence of this great festival, he said.

The provincial minister further stated that on this Eid we should pledge to serve the distressed humanity and offer special prayers for the progress, happiness, peace and stability of our beloved country, he added.