‘Introduce inclusive, transparent LG system’

LAHORE:It is a fact that effective functioning of the local governance institutions toeing the line of the universally adopted democratic principles, values and norms tangibly contributes to the fostering of culture of respect for basic human rights in country’ socio-economic, legal and administrative deliverables and the societal conducts and behaviours. This was stated by the Baidari-Sialkot Executive Director Arshad Mehmood Mirza while talking to The News on Wednesday.

He said unfortunately, over several preceding decades the local government system in Pakistan has not experienced consistence in its structural built up and in performance of its legally required functions. The local government system has severally been made non-functional for long spells of time. Instead of empowering the people and their representatives and strengthening of the institutions, the system has continuously been subjected to different kinds of experiments eventually squeezing role of people in local level delivery of municipal services and grievance addressing, said Arshad Mehmood.

It has also been observed that there has persistently been a massive gender gap in registration of voters with the Election Commission of Pakistan. Women have always been under-represented in the elections to local government institutions, national and provincial assemblies, he said.

Severally, the participation of elected women representatives in the functioning of the local bodies is managed through male proxies. "Similarly, male and female voters are not educated and socialised to exercise their right to vote after assessing the workability of the manifestoes of the contesting political parties and the eligibility of the contestants to perform their legally prescribed roles and responsibilities,” said Arshad.

He said, "Voters especially women participate in the electoral process in lesser numbers during conduct of general and local government elections. The democratic electoral process at the level of local government institutions has generally been non-inclusive to substantially pace up the process of exclusion of marginalised social segments”.

He said that the worst sufferers in this scenario are the poor and ultra-poor living in the rural and suburban geographical set ups who generally remain unnoticed and voiceless. It is imperatively necessary that an inclusive, transparent, efficient, responsive and accountable system of local government should immediately be put in place.

Local government system should also be used for building knowledge of the local opinion and decision makers and keep them mobilised for making efforts for evolving the local government system to be true representative of the people living at the gross root level, he added.

The local government system must enhance the inclusive participation of common citizens in general and in particular of the women, non-Muslims, male & female youth, peasants, workers, physically challenged persons and transgender in democratic electoral politics and local governance processes, he concluded.