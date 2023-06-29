Turkish envoy meets Kh Ahmed Hassan

Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mehmet Paçac on Wednesday called on Khawaja Ahmed Hassan, coordinator to the prime minister, at his office here on Wednesday. Bilateral relations between the two countries and mutual interests were discussed during the meeting. On the occasion, Khawaja Ahmed Hassan said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to Republic of Turkiye has proved helpful for strengthening the relations of both the countries. “Turkiye has always helped Pakistan in critical circumstances and its major companies have invested in Pakistan a lot”, he added. Turkish Envoy Mehmet Paçac said that President Recep Tayyip Erdo an loves Pakistan and its people and Muslims always wishes to see Pakistan as prosperous state.