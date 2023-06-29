IG releases funds for cops’ treatment

LAHORE:IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has released funds of more than Rs45 lakh for the treatment of 27 policemen.
Inspector Haroon, Head Constable Qasim Ali, Constables Afzal Hussain and Yasir Arafat were given Rs5 lakh each. Inspector Ayaz Ahmed was given Rs two and half lakhs, Driver Constable Adnan Saleem Rs3 lakhs, Constables Manzoor Ahmed and Ghulam Murtaza Rs2 lakhs each.
Lady Constable Umme Amara, Constables Abdul Hameed, Munir Ahmed, Naveed Rahmat, Imran Khan, Nazar Hussain Nazar and Javed were given Rs1 lakh each.
