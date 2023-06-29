Rain forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with humid conditions was observed in the City here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of rain during the Eid holidays. Met officials said seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan while a westerly wave was also affecting upper and central parts of the country. They predicted that hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind thundershower was expected at isolated places in Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber- Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 44°C, while in Lahore, it was 35.8°C and minimum was 26°C.