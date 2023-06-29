Lahorites brace for gas outages on Eid

LAHORE:Lahorites have braced for potential gas outages amid food preparations on the eve of Eidul Azha. Although no-or-low natural gas supply to domestic and commercial consumers has not been a new phenomenon for the hapless food-loving inhabitants of Lahore, but they are certainly in a shock over unprecedented up to 10 hours of gas cuts with regular intervals daily in peak summer months. Much to the dismay of users, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) has not given any assurance of continuous gas supply even on Eid days for cooking purposes, an unpleasant scenario hard to imagine for people known for their obsession with cooking and eating.

The officials assured gas supply to household and commercial consumers three times a day for cooking purposes only, saying that natural gas was scarce in the country. The shortfall in supply has been attributed to low imports due to liquidity crunch and lack of exploration.

It looks like things will get worse in the coming days as hopes are dashing about an end of gas outages in summer keeping in view no purchase of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) for past over a year. The inability of energy managers in sourcing gas from the international market have worsened the gas supply situation.

People in several localities of the metropolitan have complained of substantial already pressure reduction in natural gas in addition to intermittent supply of gas only for cooking. The crisis of low gas supply used to convert into no supply whenever gap in LNG import widens.

Hence, in the absence of natural gas supplies, people have to find alternatives like relatively costly LPG. For the last several winter seasons, we saw natural gas loadshedding but it has now continued into the summer.

Amid growing shortfall of natural gas, LPG has become a preferred fuel as sourcing of natural gas from abroad has not seen any success from the sport market and the long-term deal occasionally meet with similar fate. Authorities seem to be in slumber as they failed to address massive natural gas scarcity with widening of gap in burgeoning demand and dwindling supplies.

Despite continuous downward trend in production of local gas, the state-owned enterprises have been in denial for many years when it comes to exploring potential of LPG for meeting cooking and heating needs of domestic and commercial consumers. Sui Northern Gas Company particularly did not take steps in this direction.

The gas utility always tries to downplay the shortfall in natural gas and problem of low or no supplies.