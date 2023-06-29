Myanmar air strikes kill 10 civilians

BANGKOK: A Myanmar military airstrike on a village killed 10 civilians, locals and media reports said on Wednesday. Fighting has ravaged swathes of Myanmar since a coup in 2021, with the junta battling ethnic rebels and dozens of new “People´s Defence Forces” across the country.
Rights groups accuse the military of extrajudicial killings, razing villages and using air strikes as collective punishment of its opponents.
A military jet dropped three bombs on Nyaung Kone village in the northern Sagaing region on Tuesday afternoon, according to Ko Zaw Tun, an anti-coup fighter from the village.
Ten people were killed and eight wounded, he said.
“There was no fighting, but they came to bomb the village,” he told AFP, adding 11 houses had been destroyed in the attack.
BERLIN: More than half a million people in Germany left the Catholic Church last year, the country´s bishops´...
NEW YORK: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that no new nuclear agreement was on the table with...
WASHINGTON: Wagner army chief Yevgeny Prigozhin aimed to detain the heads of the Russian military in last week´s...
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that “pariah” Vladimir Putin is “losing” the war in...
TASHKENT: Early voting began in ex-Soviet Uzbekistan on Wednesday ahead of a vote in the Central Asian country...
BAGHDAD: Iraqi police recovered 250,000 captagon tablets from a school building site on Wednesday, the government...