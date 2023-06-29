Uzbekistan opens early voting in poll to extend leader’s rule

TASHKENT: Early voting began in ex-Soviet Uzbekistan on Wednesday ahead of a vote in the Central Asian country expected to hand President Shavkat Mirziyoyev an easy win following a lacklustre campaign.

The July 9 poll was called by the 65-year-old reformer with hardline tendencies after he pushed through constitutional changes that could allow him to remain in power for two more terms. The Election Commission announced in a statement on Wednesday that early voting had begun in Uzbekistan, which is routinely criticised by observers for its rights record.

“To date, the campaign has been low-key, mirroring lack of opposition to the incumbent,” the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe, which has deployed an observation mission, said in a report this week.