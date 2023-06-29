Uzbekistan opens early voting in poll to extend leader’s rule

TASHKENT: Early voting began in ex-Soviet Uzbekistan on Wednesday ahead of a vote in the Central Asian country expected to hand President Shavkat Mirziyoyev an easy win following a lacklustre campaign.
The July 9 poll was called by the 65-year-old reformer with hardline tendencies after he pushed through constitutional changes that could allow him to remain in power for two more terms. The Election Commission announced in a statement on Wednesday that early voting had begun in Uzbekistan, which is routinely criticised by observers for its rights record.
“To date, the campaign has been low-key, mirroring lack of opposition to the incumbent,” the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe, which has deployed an observation mission, said in a report this week.
BANGKOK: A Myanmar military airstrike on a village killed 10 civilians, locals and media reports said on Wednesday....
BERLIN: More than half a million people in Germany left the Catholic Church last year, the country´s bishops´...
NEW YORK: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that no new nuclear agreement was on the table with...
WASHINGTON: Wagner army chief Yevgeny Prigozhin aimed to detain the heads of the Russian military in last week´s...
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that “pariah” Vladimir Putin is “losing” the war in...
BAGHDAD: Iraqi police recovered 250,000 captagon tablets from a school building site on Wednesday, the government...