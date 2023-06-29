Harry was ‘prime target’ for phone-hacking, prince’s lawyer tells court

LONDON: Prince Harry was a “prime target” for the tabloid press and must have been a victim of phone-hacking, his lawyer told London’s High Court on Wednesday as the trial in the British royal’s lawsuit against a newspaper publisher nears its end.

The prince and around 100 others are suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), the publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, over allegations of phone-hacking and unlawful information gathering between 1991 and 2011.

They claim senior editors and executives at MGN knew about and approved of the wrongdoing. MGN, owned by Reach (RCH.L), is fighting the lawsuit and says there is no evidence for the accusations.

“The newspapers regarded him as a prime target, perhaps one of the most prime targets, in the sense of royal stories drive newspaper sales,” Sherborne said.