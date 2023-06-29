Sindh bans collection of hides without permission

The Sindh home department, acting on the recommendations of the provincial government, has imposed a ban on the collection of hides without permission, and use of flags and loudspeakers during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

Officials said on Tuesday that all permissions issued by the home department to carry weapons would remain suspended during this period.

A notification issued by the home department reads, “In view of the forthcoming Eidul Azha, there is likelihood of breach of peace if some activities are not stopped, and whereas the government of Sindh is satisfied that in order to maintain law and order situation and to prevent such groups and elements from acting in a manner prejudicial to public safety, peace and maintenance of public order, it is necessary to take immediate measures to prevent them from creating serious law and order problems.”

Therefore, it said, the Sindh government, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 of the CrPC had imposed a complete ban on the following activities during three days of Eidul Azha, from 10th Zil Haj to 12th Zil Haj 1444 in the province.

The notification says the collection of hides is banned without permission from the commissioner or deputy commissioner, as the case may be, as is setting up camps for the collection of hides, use of flags and loudspeaker(s) on vehicles and buildings for making announcements regarding collection of hides, ban on carrying weapons in relaxation of ban u/s 144 CrPC. “Further, all permissions issued by the home department to carry weapons will remain suspended during this period.”

Moreover, the notification says, the collection of hides by force will be dealt with strictly under the relevant provisions of the PPC and the SHOs are hereby authorized to register complaints and take further necessary action against violators under the relevant provisions of law.

Another notification issued by home department reads, “On the occasion of Eidul Azha, it is expedient to reiterate the code of conduct for collection of hides of sacrificial animals and accordingly following directions are issued.

“Collection of hides without permission from the commissioners or the deputy commissioners is not allowed. It is to be ensured that policy guidelines and NACTA SOPs are strictly followed while granting such permissions.”

It further reads: “The permissions granted to those already holding permission for collection of hide on the Eidul Azha 2021/2022 shall be valid for Eidul Azha in the year 2023. The Commissioners and the deputy commissioners shall ensure that only registered charities, Madaris and Philanthropic Organizations are permitted and no banned Organizations get or retain permission or collect hides under garb of some other name.

“Moreover, setting up of camps for the collection of hides and use of banners for such purposes is banned, use of flags and loudspeaker(s) on vehicles and buildings for making announcements regarding collection of hides is prohibited. Collection of hides by force is strictly prohibited and will not be tolerated.

“Those permitted collection and transporting the collected hides shall carry the permission and ID Card during such activities Those violating any condition shall have the hides confiscated which shall be donated and disposed of by commissioners and the deputy commissioners and given to reputed Charitable Organization(s).”

It says that law enforcement agencies under order/intimation from district administrations may conduct checking on the spot for ensuring compliance. “Ban on carrying weapons shall strictly be implemented. (Licensed weapons all permissions issued by the Home Department to carry weapon will remain suspended during this period). Any person violating any of the conditions shall be prosecuted against under the relevant provisions of law.”