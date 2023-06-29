PMDC body detects ‘multiple scams’ during PMC era

The executive committee of the Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) has investigated and exposed major embezzlements by the erstwhile Pakistan Medical Commission.

After gathering evidence and necessary documents, the committee has decided to hold the responsible parties accountable and implement measures to prevent similar cases in the future.

The executive committee has decided to refer the matter to a third party for audit and investigation so that justice may be served on all the culprits.

The PMDC body found many irregularities in payments that were made in the previous tenure by the PMC amounting tens of millions of rupees, which included payments made to a private consortium before the signing of agreements, nebulous payments for IT equipment, etc.

The committee recently investigated anomalies in payments made in the previous tenure for conducting the MDCAT-22 amounting Rs409.32 million, which included payments made to a private consortium totalling around Rs122 million, a day before the signing of agreements.

The erstwhile PMC made an agreement of Rs409.32 million on August 17, 2022, however, an advance payment of Rs122.78 million, which was 30 per cent of the total amount, had been paid on August 6, 2022, before the execution of the agreement to a consortium to conduct the MDCAT 22.

Astonishingly the payment was made to the private consortium and the taxes were paid through another company. The company to whom this big amount was paid was not even registered with the FBR or the SECP.

It did not fall under the definition of a government entity and the agreement was made in clear violation of the PPRA Rules.

After detailed scrutiny, the committee found another scam in the procurement of IT equipment such as servers, switches, controllers, access points and firewall, etc. by the PMC in violation of the PPRA Rules. The installed software licence in servers and the tender documents were completely different. Moreover, items delivered mismatched with the bill of quantities (BOQs) published in the tender document.

Anomalies were also found in the procurement of miscellaneous equipment such as cameras, NVR, UPS and cables, etc.

By violating the PPRA rules, the procurements were done to give financial favours to a blue-eyed company.

Members of the PMDC executive committee, which is responsible for financial and administrative affairs of the council, have emphasised that the PMDC comprises eminent members from all over the country with highest reputations as doctors, professors, surgeons general, legal experts, auditors and health secretaries of all the provinces.

They said that the council had taken up all the matters and affairs as per the rules and law. They added that after making all necessary arrangements of transition from the PMC to the PMDC, the first priority of the council was to achieve the accreditation of WFME so that our doctors and students may not face any problem internationally.