Sharjeel appreciates Iran’s actions to provide facilities to pilgrims

A delegation from Iran led by Iranian Consul General Hassan Nourian called on Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon at the Archives Complex in Karachi.

According to a statement, the Iranian delegation discussed concerns and challenges faced by pilgrims during the meeting and stressed their commitment to offering optimal travel facilities to the pilgrims.

The Iranian delegation said they wanted the pilgrims not to face any kind of difficulties and would try to provide more facilities to the pilgrims coming to Iran.

Memon appreciated the Iranian government's actions for the pilgrims and said that Pakistan valued the Iranian government's actions regarding facilities for the pilgrims. He also presented gifts of Sindhi Ajrak and hats to the Iranian consul general and other guests.

The Iranian delegation comprised Iranian road and transport officials Hamid Reza Shahraki Sanavi, Daryoush Bagher Javan, Reza Nafissi, Naser Kalantari, Habibullah Jamshid and Leila Eslamian.