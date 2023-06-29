Veterinarian’s clinic robbed in Jauhar

A veterinarian’s clinic was robbed in Gulistan-e-Jauhar’s Block 14 on Wednesday. CCTV footage of the incident showed Dr Abdul Samad Bhutto had left to treat a sick cow when suspects entered the clinic by breaking the lock on the door. They then kept in constant contact with someone on the phone they looked for valuables. During the search, they found Rs24,500 and a laptop and escaped.

No case has been registered while an investigation is underway.

Man detained

Police detained a man over suspicion that he played some role in his wife’s death who died during treatment at a charity hotel in the Korangi area on Wednesday.

Korangi SHO Farrukh Hashmi said a 20-year-old woman died while being treated at a hospital in Korangi.

Her mother reported the incident to the police and shared her suspicion that her son-in-law was involved in her death, upon which the police took the deceased woman's husband, Asad, into custody and shifted the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a post-mortem examination.

According to the SHO, the deceased woman belonged to Khairpur and she also had a child. The officer said there were no signs of violence on the body. Further investigations are under way.