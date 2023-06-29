Akram Cheema parts ways with PTI in protest against May 9 violence

Karachi Division Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Akram Cheema on Wednesday announced parting ways with the PTI in protest against his party’s alleged involvement in the May 9 violent incidents in the country.

Speaking at a press conference at the Karachi Press Club, he condemned the acts of violence and vandalism of May 9 after the arrest of Imran Khan.

Cheema lamented that miscreants involved in the violent incidents hadn’t even spared the monument built in memory of Shaheed Captain Karnal Sher Khan despite the fact that even the enemy country had acknowledged the bravery on the part of the gallant fallen solider of the Pakistan Army.

He said arsonists and rioters by attacking the national monuments built to pay respect to gallant Pakistani fighter pilot MM Alam and to celebrate the nuclear capability of the country had sent a very wrong message to the outside world.

Cheema lamented that arsonists had even used Molotov cocktails while attacking the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. He demanded that exemplary punishment should be handed down to those involved in the incidents of violence on May 9 after conducting a probe.

He acknowledged the sacrifices rendered by personnel of the armed forces letting the countrymen live peacefully. He made it clear that he hadn’t been present at the sites of violence and vandalism in Karachi on May 9.

Cheema said that he had been unduly implicated in criminal cases due to some misunderstanding. He said that he had obtained bail from the court. He also told media persons that he had gone underground following the lodging of FIRs against him.

He announced that he would continue to take part in politics for the good of the country.

Meanwhile, the PTI has expelled a significant number of its union committee chairmen from Karachi over their not showing up at the mayoral election on June 15.

A total of 32 PTI members of the City Council abstained from the crucial mayoral election, despite clear directives from the party leadership to cast their votes in support of Jamaat-e-Islami’s candidate Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman.

On Tuesday, Sindh PTI President Haleem Adil Sheikh announced the decision to expel seven City Council members based on the recommendations of an 11-member inquiry committee tasked with investigating the controversy surrounding the mayoral election.

He highlighted that this latest action followed the previous expulsion of 11, six, and seven City Council members from the PTI for their similar act of abstaining from the mayoral election.

The PTI had made an unconditional decision to support the candidate from the Jamaat-e-Islami during the poll. An inquiry committee consisting of 11 senior members was formed to investigate the matter.

Show-cause notices were issued to the City Council members in question, giving them an opportunity to provide an explanation for their abstention.

Sheikh also stated that the PTI’s panel of lawyers would initiate legal proceedings to unseat these renegade representatives in the next step.

He expressed confidence that the PTI’s candidates would emerge victorious in by-elections across Karachi once the renegade City Council members were removed from office.