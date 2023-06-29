Boy dies playing a cow

A child who was playing as a cow outside his house in Qasba Colony died after a noose that he had tied around his neck tightened on Wednesday. Twelve-year-old Yasin, son of Arif, was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where doctors confirmed his death.

According to the police, the child was playing as a cow with a rope around his neck along with other children when the noose tightened, causing his death.

Animals stolen

Robbers took away sacrificial animals at gunpoint in Federal B Area on Wednesday. CCTV footage of the incident also went viral on social media, in which it can be seen that two armed suspects arrived on a vehicle and took away two goats from a man who was watching over sacrificial animals. The faces of the two suspects are clearly visible in the CCTV footage.