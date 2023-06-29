Arrangements for Eid prayers at Polo Ground completed

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has completed arrangements for the Eidul Azha prayers in the polo ground, which is managed by the KMC.

The Eid prayers at the ground will be offered at 8am today (Thursday). The Khateeb of KMC Jama Masjid Maulana Muhammad Ahmad Salimi will lead the prayers. It is expected that Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad, diplomats of different countries, current and former federal and provincial ministers, parliamentarians and a large number of dignitaries of the city will offer the Eid prayers here.

This gathering held at the Polo Ground is the largest Eid prayers gathering in the city, said a spokesperson for the KMC, Ali Hassan Sajid. He added that large scale arrangements had been made for the Eidul Azha prayers this year and to express solidarity with the Islamic world, flags of Muslim countries had also been hoisted.

The sides of the Eidgah had been sprayed with disinfectants and fragrances and there was also a special arrangement for ablution, Sajid said.

The KMC has also made arrangements for the Eid prayers in 13 other mosques, including the KMC head office mosque.