Sindh grants 120-day special remission to prisoners on Eid

The Sindh home department, acting on recommendations from the provincial government, has given remission to prisoners on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The order issued on Wednesday reads, “In exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 788 of the Sindh Prisons and Corrections Services Rules, 2019 and on the recommendation of the inspector general of prisons, on the eve of Eidul Azha 1444 (2023), the government of Sindh is pleased to grant special remission to the extent of one hundred twenty (120) days to the convicted prisoners confined in the various prisons and CF of the Sindh province.”

The order further says the special remission is not for the condemned prisoners and those convicted in murder, espionage, subversion, anti-state activities, terrorist activities (as defined in the Anti-Terrorism (Second Amendment) Ordinance 1979, Rape (Section 376 PPC), kidnapping and abduction (Section 364-A & 365-A PPC), robbery (Section 394 PPC), dacoity (sections 395 and 396 PPC) and those undergoing sentences under the Foreigners Act, 1946.