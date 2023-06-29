MQM-P alleges efforts being made to disenfranchise urban Sindh voters

The Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan has said that an attempt is underway to disenfranchise the voters belonging to urban parts of Sindh prior to the next general elections in the country by transferring their votes to faraway areas.

Speaking at a press conference here on Wednesday, MQM-P senior deputy convener Syed Mustafa Kamal said the residents of urban Sindh could face a situation of an electoral injustice in the next general elections similar to what happened to them in the last local body polls at the hands of the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party.

He alleged that the provincial election commissioner had been fully supporting the ruling party in the province in this regard. He said the electoral rolls pertaining to the urban parts of Sindh were being unfairly altered as part of this conspiracy.

Kamal further alleged that the staff of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was involved in this conspiracy while acting as the “B-team” of the PPP. He said the provincial election commissioner had joined hands with the Sindh government in order to steal the electoral mandate of urban Sindh.

He further alleged that the registration of hundreds of thousands of votes pertaining to the people of urban Sindh was being unduly altered by the ECP at the behest of the ruling PPP as an act of pre-poll rigging.

The MQM-P leader recalled that in the recent past, his party had duly provided undeniable proof to the government, proving that proper enumeration of the residents of urban Sindh, particularly that of Karachi, hadn’t taken place during the latest census. He claimed that some 5.6 million more residents of urban Sindh had been counted in the census campaign on the basis of these valid proofs.

He told media persons that the MQM-P had boycotted the local government polls due to unfair delimitations of constituencies in Karachi. He added that afterwards 53 more union committees had been added to the local government system of Karachi.

Kamal alleged that the Sindh government of the PPP had divided Karachi into seven districts due to its mala fide intentions, whereas Lahore and other main metropolitan cities of Pakistan comprised only a single district.

He accused ECP staff of registering voters belonging to the same household based in urban Sindh in different areas. He said such an attempt could disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of voters based in urban Sindh prior to the next general elections.

The MQM-P leader urged the chief election commissioner to take cognisance of this conspiracy and thoroughly probe this issue. He claimed that the MQM-P did possess proof that the staff of the ECP had been involved in such irregularities while finalising the electoral rolls at the behest of the PPP as an attempt to do pre-poll rigging.

He appealed to all adult residents of urban Sindh to send their Computerised National Identity Card numbers to 8300 via cellular phone in order to duly verify the address against which their vote is registered.

Kamal also appealed to NGOs and non-profit organisations whose work was related to the electoral process to take cognisance of this issue in order to prevent disenfranchisement of a large number of voters based in urban Sindh

Responding to the MQM-P’s allegations, Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said Kamal had no basis to question the impartiality of the ECP especially when his own party had stayed away from the local government polls.

He said that Kamal had spoken at a press conference as if he had assumed responsibilities as the spokesman for Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami leader Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman.

He asked Kamal to prove the transparency of the local government polls in the past on whose basis he had become Karachi Nazim as the JI itself knew the reality of those elections in the city. He claimed that the people of Karachi considered Kamal as a rejected political leader.

Reacting to Mustafa Kamal’s allegations, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab said the MQM-P would not term the recently held local government elections fair as it did not contest them. He said it was very easy for him to go to a restaurant for having a paratha with tea like former mayor Wasim Akhtar and complain of having no powers, but he believed in serving the people with whatever powers he had.

He feared that those unhappy with the PPP’s victory in the LG polls would try to raise obstacles to his city government.