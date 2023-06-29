WTA Tour aims for equal prize money in top events by 2033

MIAMI: The WTA Tour announced plans Tuesday for a revised calendar structure that will lead to equal prize money at combined events with the ATP Tour over the next 10 years.

The plan would have top players consistently compete in top events with combined 1000 and 500 level WTA events attaining equal prize money by 2027 and single-week non-combined events reaching the goal by 2033.

The WTA will boost the number of 1000 level tournaments to 10 with several stretching to two weeks in length with larger draws as Miami and Indian Wells are now staged.

Rome made the jump for 2023 with Madrid and Beijing set to do so in 2024 and Cincinnati and Canada making the change in 2025 and attain equal prize money by 2027.

Other WTA 1000 events would be one-week tournaments at Doha and Dubai in February and a site to be determined in October with prize money equality reached within a decade.

"Fifty years after the players found strength in unity, I´m proud the WTA continues to be a global leader focused on providing opportunities and hope that women in other sports and walks of life are inspired by its example," WTA founder Billie Jean King said.

New player entry rules would ensure top players compete at the premium-level events consistently. The number of 500 level events will jump to 17 with stops in Tokyo, Brisbane, Charleston, San Diego, Washington, Seoul, Berlin, Adelaide, Abu Dhabi, Eastbourne, Monterrey, Strasbourg, Zhengzhou and Stuttgart plus the United Cup and two events in unrevealed markets.