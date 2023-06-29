IPC Ministry wants special audit of PCB management committee

ISLAMABAD: Following numerous verbal and in-writing complaints received by the Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ministry on the spendthrift attitude of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee headed by Najam Sethi, a letter has been written to the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) to conduct a special audit of the PCB for the last six months.

The letter, a copy of which is available with 'The News', calls for deputing a team of auditors at the earliest to conduct the special audit of the entire spending, hiring, and firing and of decisions taken by the committee which it was not mandated to take.

Talking to 'The News', a well-placed source in the Ministry said that the decision for audit was taken after many complaints were received.

The letter by the IPC Ministry written to the AGP reads: “The PCB had undergone a change in management in December 2022 and a Temporary Management Committee had assumed control of the Board on 22.12.2022 whose tenure has expired on 20-06-2023. The major activity conducted by the TMC during their tenure was PSL-8 from 13-02-2023 to 19-03-2023. Currently, the election of the new Chairman of PCB is underway which will be completed within a fortnight.

"In view of the above circumstances explained above, the Principal Accounting Officer (PAO)/ Secretary, Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination has desired to arrange a Special Audit of the affairs of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the period of the tenure of said Temporary Management Committee from 22.12.2022 to 20-06-2023 including Special Audit of PSL-8.

"It is requested that Director General Audit (Federal Government) may kindly be directed to conduct a Special Audit of PCB for the period from 22.12.2022 to 20-06-2023 including a Special Audit of PSL-8 without any further delay.

"The Ministry of IPC assures Audit of our full cooperation in arranging resources and records for conducting a special audit for the above-mentioned period,” the letter written by Ashfaq Ahmad Malik CF&AO of the Ministry says.

The Ministry official was confident that a team of auditors would be deputed by the AGP to conduct any time after Eid. “Since it is an urgent matter, we expect that a special team of auditors will be deputed to conduct the audit. You cannot move ahead without getting an auditors’ report as to what has happened during the last six months. Some serious complaints about the spending by the members have surfaced. It was also learnt that some decisions were taken which the committee was not authorised to take," the official said.

The letter also reminded the AGP of the audit of PSL six and seven but maintained that since the last six months' audit is of utmost importance, a special team may be deputed to conduct the last six months' PCB audit immediately after Eid.