Rising despair

LAHORE: A strange phenomena is taking place in Pakistan, with an uncertainty spread everywhere. Despair is written on the faces of not only the poor, but also those who are still engaged in business or hold government seats.

The nation is in panic. No one is thinking rationally about the system in all spheres operating on an ad hoc basis. We certainly lack experts that could guide us to a rational path.

Economy is the major problem. It needs rational planning. Planners must sit together and study the pros and cons of each economic decision.

We must realise that some necessary decisions have to be taken that would annoy a segment of businesses. For instance the decision to withdraw power and gas concession is a rational move. However, it is being opposed tooth and nail by the exporters. Their argument that concessional power and gas supplied to exporting sectors is not a subsidy is flawed.

Theoretically the cost of power might look low, but the ultimate cost is very high due to corruption and incompetence. The exporting sector was getting a favour in the form of subsidy, while all other consumers were bearing the brunt of inefficiency. The nation must fight to remove theft, inefficiency and corruption so that everyone gets low cost electricity.

Withdrawal of the subsidy was a tough decision made by the present regime; however, the government has done nothing to remove the inefficiencies. As far as the exporting sector is concerned, it has been adequately compensated by the massive decline in rupee value.

If exporters passed on the benefit of devaluation, it is their fault. Moreover, they must realise that when every sector of the economy is struggling because of rupee devaluation, the decline has at least provided them some cushion.

As far as gas tariff is concerned, the industry in Punjab is at a disadvantage because under the 18th amendment, the provinces producing gas have the first right to use it. Punjab has to depend on imported gas that is expensive and it was a folly to subsidise that gas, particularly when the gas power generators commissioned by industries in Punjab are highly inefficient. Their equipment being aged also consumes more energy.

Government decision to close down the markets by at 8pm from July 1 is another good step. Question is, would this decision be implemented in letter and spirit? This decision has potential to instil discipline among businesses and citizens. The markets that usually open between 12 noon and 1 pm would be obliged to open at 9 in the morning.

Consumers would take some time to adjust to the new timing, but they would soon get accustomed to that. It would give families time to spend at home. It would be a great relief for the shop employees who go home after 2am and then report back for work after 10 hours. This is cruelty which must be stopped.

Another action that is urgently required is to document traders, engineers, doctors and lawyers. The government that is already shaky on the first two decisions lacks the courage and muscle to bring he undocumented segments of the economy into the tax net. The government is in despair because of its inability to bring tax evaders into the tax net.

Exporting sectors are in despair because of the withdrawal of power and energy subsidies; and traders are having nightmares about orders to close shops daily by 8 pm. Domestic industries depending on imported raw materials are at a loss when it comes to keeping prices within the range of consumers.

Employees are in depression as their salaries do not increase in line with high inflation. They cannot even protest and cling to their jobs. The poor are in misery because of empty stomachs.