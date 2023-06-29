Fruit pulp market may shrink by half as govt doubles excise duty

KARACHI: Pakistan’s fruit pulp purchases are feared to decline up to 50 percent after the government increased the federal excise duty (FED) on juices to 20 percent from 10 percent in the new budget, industry officials said.

“We did not get the proper rates due to an increase in the duties,” Abdul Jabbar, a mango farmer from Multan, told The News. “Further increase in FED will crush the mango farmers.”

He stated that the juice industry had decreased the purchase of mangoes during the season and there was a load in the market, where they had to sell at cheap rates.

Despite assurances from the government and representatives of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the finance ministry that there would be no further increase in FED, the government proceeded with the decision, displaying indifference towards the industry's concerns.

“The juice industry has been actively working with thousands of farmers to adopt best practices, resulting in their upliftment and development. The industry procured approximately 100,000 tonnes of mangoes from local farmers, among other fruits, for converting them into pulp,” sated an industry spokesperson.

He added that the recent increase in FED was expected to significantly reduce the purchase of fruit pulp.

Mehmood Nawaz Shah, senior vice president of Sindh Abadgar Board, said the juice industry supports other associated industries, and an increase in the FED would have a negative impact on other industries too.

“It will definitely decrease the fruit purchases,” he said. “Juices are good for health. That industry should be supported.”

Waheed Ahmed, patron in chief of the Pakistan Fruits and Vegetables Importers Exporters and Merchants Association (PFVA), expressed his concern over the impact of the FED hike on the juices industry.

He emphasised the importance of making juices affordable for the common people to mitigate the health effects of global warming, given that Pakistan is already grappling with malnutrition.

“The increase in FED on juices not only affects the investments in the juice industry but also hampers the income of farmers and the agriculture sector.”

Ahmed claimed that tax incentives were being provided for establishment of agrotech industries while simultaneously increasing taxes and FED on juices, making it challenging for the agrotech sector to thrive.

He called for the reduction of sales tax on juices and FED to address the disparity and provide clarity in the government's budget announcements and measures.

Earlier, the Fruit Juice and Juice Drinks Manufacturers Alliance has also opposed the 20 percent FED on juices, asserting that juices and fruit drinks should not be equated with carbonated/aerated beverages.

The alliance emphasised that the fruit juice industry plays a crucial role as a safe and healthy alternative to carbonated drinks and should not be subjected to the same tax regime.

The group argued that the 20 percent increase in FED, coupled with the additional 18 percent GST, would not only negatively impact the sector but also have devastating consequences for the rural economy, affecting fruit growers and associated industries.

“This, in turn, could lead to a decline in the government's overall tax revenue,” it said.

The packaged juice industry has witnessed a decline in sales to Rs43 billion in 2023 due to the previous 10 percent FED, with the potential for growth to over Rs70 billion.

The alliance stressed that categorising juices alongside carbonated beverages undermined the industry's role in promoting a safe and healthy beverage option.

Industry reports indicate that fruits have high wastage rates due to improper handling, storage, packaging, and transportation, leading to farmers selling their produce at lower prices, especially during peak seasons.

The formal packaged juice industry, by procuring fruits in a timely manner, prevents significant food wastage and protects the livelihoods of farmers.

The fruit-based beverage industry currently boasts a turnover of approximately Rs60 billion, with a significant investment of Rs40 billion and employment opportunities for over 5,000 individuals.