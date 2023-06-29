US banks step up sales of loan portfolios to private lenders

New York: Regional and midsized US banks have stepped up efforts to sell off their loan portfolios, looking to raise cash and cut their capital requirements after the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic this spring.

Private credit investors including Ares and KKR said they were being offered more portfolios in areas such as car and consumer loans, commercial real estate and speciality finance. Loan prices had also become more attractive to buyers, with sellers offering larger discounts to face value in the past couple of months, some of the investors said.

Ares this week agreed to buy $3.5 billion in lender finance loans from PacWest, a California bank that came under pressure after SVB’s March collapse. Ares paid $2.01 billion in cash for the first tranche, less than its principal balance of $2.07 billion. PacWest had previously raised $2.36 billion by selling construction loans to real estate investors Kennedy Wilson.

Other banks were also looking to offload portfolios, investors said, adding that they expected to see sales in areas such as so-called net asset value lending, which involves financing investment funds.

“There are currently a lot of portfolios changing hands. It’s not just PacWest,” said Joel Holsinger, co-head of alternative credit at Ares. “This is the first inning. They [banks] are selling the assets that are their highest-quality assets and that are short-duration and floating rate.”

He added: “The next wave will likely involve the bid-ask spread coming down and will likely include non-core bank assets. Banks are asking themselves: what do I have that I am not going to be in, longer term, when I streamline my business?”

The vast majority of sellers and potential sellers were regional banks, according to investors and lawyers. Many of the banks want to boost stocks of liquid assets after experiencing deposit outflows and share price falls in the spring. US regulators have said they plan to propose tougher capital requirements and re-examine liquidity rules in light of the crisis.

“The bank failures earlier this year have served as catalysts for regional banks to more seriously consider selling assets that are no longer core to them or selling assets to generate liquidity,” said Daniel Pietrzak, KKR’s global head of private credit.

Over the past three years, KKR had more than doubled the personnel and assets under management in its $42 billion asset-based finance business, which handles these portfolios, to roughly 50 people, Pietrzak said. “We’ve always bought assets from banks, but now we are in a period of a thematic shift.”

The trend is particularly pronounced in the real estate sector, where a large number of banks including HSBC’s US arm are considering discounted offers for their portfolios even when borrowers have not fallen behind in making payments.

The volume of real estate loan sales ran four to five times ahead of preceding years in the first four months of 2023, according to LightBox RCM, a global market for such loans.

“We will continue to see loan portfolios transact, potentially more so than at any other time since 2008,” predicted Ari Rastegar, who heads an eponymous real estate investment group. “This is a systemic move by banks to gain liquidity and de-risk.”

While most would-be sellers are regional banks, Goldman Sachs is selling loans as part of its pullback from mass-market lending. Last quarter, the Wall Street bank booked a $470 million loss for selling some of its retail loans and putting the rest of the portfolio from its Marcus digital retail bank up for sale.

Private credit investors say they are also being asked to pick up the slack as regional banks pull back from buying loan portfolios that have been originated by speciality finance companies. KKR last month committed to buy $550 million of solar energy consumer loans from SunPower.

“Banks grew their asset portfolios by buying from speciality finance originators, and that type of activity is more limited right now,” Pietrzak said. “Now it’s us stepping up to own these assets in lieu of the banks.”