‘Rising interest rates to weigh on investments’

KARACHI: A former govt official on Wednesday criticised the recent State Bank’s decision to increase the policy rate to 22 percent, saying it would reduce investments as the industrial and business community would not be able to bear the cost of borrowing.

“State Bank of Pakistan’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting, held out of turn, has created a shockwave in the corporate world, by announcing the raise in policy rate. They have effectively set back the industrial sector and the business community at large, by raising the policy rate to 22 percent and making it the highest in the current century,” Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, former minister of State and chairman Board of Investment, said.

“We may be looking at domestic, commercial, and industrial borrowers defaulting any time soon,” Ahsan feared.

The Economic Survey 2022-23 showed the industries’ negative growth of 2.9 percent against positive 6.8 percent a year earlier, while the services sector witnessed barely 0.9 against 6.2 percent recorded the previous year.

The per capita income declined from $1796 to $1568 following a significant devaluation of the Pak rupee.

“The decision is in contradiction to its earlier verdict of June 12, 2023, and makes it clear that the economy is facing demand pressure which is not going to ease out, and in fact will take inflation a notch above, adversely affecting domestic investment,” former BOI chief said. He explained that the policy rate of 22 percent combined with an additional charge of at least 3 percent as the bank’s lending margin would bring the payable by the customer to a solid 25 percent at the least.

“This is death to any developing industry or business. Most of the loans in Pakistan are on a floating rate and loans issued during the lower policy rate regime, now face this undesired increase too.”

Ahsan called for support from all stakeholders saying decisions like increase in the policy was “pushing the trajectory in a wrong direction”.

Analysts view the sudden increase in the policy rate by the central bank as an attempt to help the government win an IMF deal as the current bailout programme with the lender of last resort is going to end on June 30. If Pakistan fails to get a IMF loan package in near time soon, chances of the country’s default may get a boost.