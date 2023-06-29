Foreign investors repatriate $313m in July-May FY2023

KARACHI: Repatriation of profits and dividends on foreign investment in Pakistan fell 80.4 percent to $313.1 million in 11 months of the current fiscal year, according to the latest figures from of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In May, multinational companies doing business in Pakistan and foreign investors in the stock market repatriated $59.7 million in profits and dividends to their home countries. This amount is higher when compared to the $20.2 million that was transferred in the previous month.

The profit repatriation on foreign direct investment decreased to $257.2 million in July-May FY2023 from $1.447 billion a year earlier. The outflows of profits and dividends on portfolio investment fell to $55.9 million from $153.3 million.

According to SBP data, foreign companies from Hong Kong operating in Pakistan repatriated $84.4 million to their home offices between July and May of FY2023, down from $125.1 million in the same period last year.

Chinese companies returned $80.5 million to their home country during the 11 months of this fiscal year, down from $109 million a year earlier.

Profit repatriation by foreign investors has decreased as a result of capital controls brought on by the country’s dollar shortage. Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves are depleting fast, putting the country at risk of default as a result of a stalled International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme.

After making the monetary and fiscal policy decisions required by the global lender for the release of the $1.1 billion tranche, Pakistan has been waiting for a deal with the IMF. The country’s loan programme, which has been stagnant for more than six months, expires on Friday.

The IMF funding is essential for the South Asian economy, which is in a balance of payments crisis as its central bank’s foreign exchange reserves plummeted to just $4 billion, which is hardly enough to cover for a month’s worth of imports. For FY2024, the nation will require $23 billion to finance its current account, service its external debt, and pay interest.

Pakistan’s economy is in in crisis, and import restrictions that were put in place to deal with the current account deficit have hurt the nation’s companies. One prerequisite for the staff-level agreement with the IMF’s approval was last week’s removal of all import restrictions by the SBP.

Higher interest rates and a deliberate policy of demand destruction aimed to curb inflation have led to the closure of numerous manufacturing units and a rise in unemployment. The earnings of businesses have been significantly harmed by these factors. As a result, they are sending home less money from abroad.