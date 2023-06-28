British actor’s body identified after long search on mountain

WASHINGTON: Human remains found in mountains in California have been confirmed to be those of British actor Julian Sands, who went missing on a hike in January.Walkers found the remains on Saturday, police said, and they have now been formally identified.
Sands, 65, was best known for his roles in the Oscar-winning film A Room With A View and TV dramas 24 and Smallville. His other credits included 2011’s The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, in which he appeared opposite Daniel Craig.
