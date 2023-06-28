 
close
Wednesday June 28, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Free eye camp

By Our Correspondent
June 28, 2023

WANA: A non-governmental organisation on Tuesday organised a free eye camp at a school to check the eyesight of the schoolchildren in Lower South Waziristan District. The Wana Welfare Association held the eye camp at the Model School Wana.