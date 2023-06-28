Prisoners released on eve of Eid

HANGU: On the directions of Peshawar High Court, the district and sessions judge Hangu on Tuesday visited the district prison and ordered release of 10 prisoners charged in petty cases on the spot.

Flanked by Civil Judge/Judicial Magistrate-1, Saifullah Almas, District Police Officer Asif Bahadur, District and Sessions Judge Hayat Gul Mohmand disposed of the cases of 10 prisoners and acquitted them on the spot.