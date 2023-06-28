 
Wednesday June 28, 2023
Peshawar

CTD arrests 9 alleged terrorists

By Our Correspondent
June 28, 2023

MULTAN: The Counterterrorism Department Punjab has made a major breakthrough and arrested nine alleged terrorists in South Punjab including a woman linked to a banned outfit and international terrorism network, according to the CTD spokesperson.

He said the CTD conducted 35 intelligence-based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 36 suspected persons were interrogated and nine alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons.