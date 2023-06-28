UNICEF rep seeks non-formal education policy

ABBOTTABAD: A UNICEF representative on Tuesday stressed the need for an approved non-formal education policy in Khyber Pakhtun-khwa to create alternative learning opportunities for children.

“Alternative Learning Pathway (ALP) Project aims to create alternative learning opportunities for children who have missed the first chance of education”, said Dr. Christine Wanjala.

She hoped a non-formal education policy would offer a legal backing to the ALP initiatives and facilitate the stakeholders.

The UNICEF official visited Batagram along with Ms Gulnaz from the Education Department. She met the key stakeholders engaged with the ALP teams in Battagram and Torghar districts including the deputy commissioner, district education officers, and the ALP teams from both the districts. Christine Wanjala thanked the district administration and district education officers for the collaboration with the project as that would address the issue of the out of school children in the province.