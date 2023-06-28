2 shot dead in Ghazi

HARIPUR: Two persons were killed and another one injured when unidentified persons opened fire on bike riders in Ghazi Tehsil, police officials said on Tuesday. They said that the motive behind the armed attack was an old enmity. Police officials said that Dilawar Khan, 37, his nephew Zahidullah and son Irfanullah, residents of Jaloo Maira village, were on the way back home on a motorcycle when armed men opened fire on them near v Eisa village. As a result, Dilawar Khan and his nephew Zahidullah died on the spot while Dilawar’s son Irfanullah was injured.

The dead and injured were taken to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Ghazi for autopsy.

Police said that although none of the attackers was identified or nominated by the deceased party, the preliminary investigation showed that the motive behind the attack was an old family feud.