UoH budget approved

HARIPUR: The Senate of the University of Haripur (UoH) passed the annual surplus budget of Rs1371.168 million for the fiscal year 2023/24 on Tuesday. The approval was accorded at the 10th meeting of the Senate. Pro-chancellor and provincial minister for higher education Justice Retired Irshad Qaiser chaired the meeting. The university’s registrar, Riaz Muhammad, said that Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shafiqur Rehman presented the surplus budget.