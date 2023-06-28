UoH budget approved

HARIPUR: The Senate of the University of Haripur (UoH) passed the annual surplus budget of Rs1371.168 million for the fiscal year 2023/24 on Tuesday. The approval was accorded at the 10th meeting of the Senate. Pro-chancellor and provincial minister for higher education Justice Retired Irshad Qaiser chaired the meeting. The university’s registrar, Riaz Muhammad, said that Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shafiqur Rehman presented the surplus budget.
WANA: A non-governmental organisation on Tuesday organised a free eye camp at a school to check the eyesight of the...
HANGU: On the directions of Peshawar High Court, the district and sessions judge Hangu on Tuesday visited the district...
LAHORE: Punjab province has formulated a plan to release wheat to flour mills efficiently through auction under a...
RAWALPINDI: The Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench has issued a stay order on the construction of a road blocking...
MULTAN: The Counterterrorism Department Punjab has made a major breakthrough and arrested nine alleged terrorists in...
KOLKATA: The Calcutta Excessive Court docket on Tuesday directed a preliminary and parallel probe by the Central...