High prices keeping people away from sacrificial animals

PESHAWAR: High prices of the sacrificial animals have forced people to either take part in collective sacrifice or none at all this year.The high prices of sacrificial animals and falling purchasing power of the people have affected the general public and traders.

One Ruhul Amin, a resident of Amin Colony, said he would purchase a goat for his family on Eidul Azha but this year the prices had gone up sharply and he had decided to have a share in a sacrificial animal.

He said that still it would be difficult to find a good animal for his share of Rs50,000. The man said it appears that this year lower middle class families would not sacrifice any animal.

Another buyer Muhammad Huzaifa said the government had failed to control the prices at the cattle markets. He said that sellers were demanding prices much higher compared to inflation.

The man said the government had different departments for checking prices of items of daily use but it appears that it had none for checking the sacrificial animals’ prices.

Sartaj Ali of Landi Arbab said he had purchased a buffalo for a very good price. I bought it for Rs150,000 which is a very good price compared to the market situation, he said.

However, cattle sellers claimed that they had purchased animals at high prices and feared losses due to the low sale in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A cattle seller Muhammad Irfan said that he had bought around 20 animals from Punjab at high prices compared to previous year. He said increase in transportation charges and taxes had also contributed to the price-hike.