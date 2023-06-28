Dubair Khawar power project: Jirga asks Wapda to build alternative road

MANSEHRA: The affectees of last year’s flash floods in Lower Kohistan on Tuesday demanded the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) approve funds for the construction of an alternative road.
The demand was made at a jrga of the affected families. “This jirga unanimously demands the construction of an alternative 5km artery from Gubar Jijal to the Dubair dam. We have been suffering due to the opening of spillways of the Dubair Khawar Hydropower Project in an emergency and the government must accept our demand,” Juma Shah Jallali told the jirga.
Members of families affected by last year’s flash floods attended the jirga and warned Wapda to initiate execution of that artery by July 4. “If Wapda doesn’t accept our demand, we will again meet at the same place and stage a sit-in at KKH and block it for all sorts of traffic in protest,” Jallali added.
“We had lost as many as 18 precious lives in last year’s flash floods in Dubair stream and our entire infrastructure, houses, roads and bridges were washed away,” Malik Salahuddin, another jirga member, said.
