WSSP finalises cleanliness plan for Eid

PESHAWAR: The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has finalised cleanliness operational plan for Eidul Azha to be carried out in 65 urban union councils of the provincial capital.

As per the plan, a total of 3,259 sanitation workers will participate in the operation to collect the waste of the sacrificial animals from the city with the help of 683 vehicles and carry it to Shamshato dumpsite.

The plan was finalised at a meeting chaired by WSSP Chief Executive Officer Dr Hassan Nasir.

General Manager Operations Engineer Turab Shah, Zonal Managers of all five zones, solid waste managers, and other officials were also present in the meeting.

The leave of all management and operation staff has been cancelled during Eid days.

All required equipment and materials have already been procured including lime, tools, and chemicals for spray and fumigation at transfer stations and dumping sites. An awareness drive has been underway as the community awareness teams have displayed banners on major roads, squares and parks for mass awareness.

The teams have also distributed pamphlets for mass awareness on how and where to dump offal.

WSSP, in collaboration with the district government, distributed biodegradable shopping bags among masses to discourage open dumping in streets and roads.

The Citizen Liaison Cell of WSSP has engaged the Ulema who delivered special sermons on Friday on the importance of cleanliness and proper disposal of waste.

According to the plan, a 200-feet long and 90-feet deep pit has been dug at the dumping site for safe disposal of waste.

A team of sanitary staff will patrol the city roads and the road leading to the dumping site and clean waste fallen on roads.

A total of 2,897 WSSP’s own sanitation staff and 362 outsourced staff will participate in the operation, of which 1,827 are sanitation workers, 756 Katta Kullis, 168 helpers and 383 drivers, 82 supervisors and 64 municipal inspectors.

Primary operations will involve 324 vehicles, while secondary operations will involve 359 vehicles.

Out of total vehicles, 354 vehicles are WSSP-owned and 329 vehicles have been rented.

The WSSP fleet consists of 157 pickups, 39 mini-dumpers, 41 bike-loaders, six small tractors, 21 large tractors, 42 compactors, nine shovels, and 37 multi-loader arm rolls.

The outsourced fleet consists of 52 shovels, 106 dumpers, 106 tractor trolleys, and 12 excavators.

The Zone-A will have 680 employees, Zone-B 902, Zone-C 677, Zone-D 343 and Zone-E 295 sanitation workers on duty.

In addition, 199 small and large vehicles will be operated in Zone-A, 132 in Zone-B, 182 in Zone-C, 75 in Zone-D, and 72 in Zone-E.